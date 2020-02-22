Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Michelle Cook Vaught. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Michelle Cook Vaught, 48, passed away peacefully Feb. 18, 2020, at Transitions LifeCare following a brief illness. Michelle was born April 20, 1971, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Douglas Monroe Cook, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann (Betty Ann) Cook.

Michelle was predeceased by her father and her brother, Douglas Monroe Cook, III.

Michelle is survived by her husband of 15 years, Chuck Vaught of New Bern and Raleigh, N.C.; mother, Elizabeth Ann (Betty Ann) Cook of Riegelwood, N.C.; sister, Cynthia Cook Frank of Harahan, Louisiana; mother-in-law, Anne Vaught of Greensboro, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law Larry and Janet Vaught of Creedmoor, N.C.; nephews Zachary Frank and William Vaught; and nieces Elizabeth Vaught and Sara Vaught. Michelle is survived by her beloved Tibetan Spaniel, Snickers, and Ragdoll cat, Picasso, as well.

In addition to her family, Michelle leaves behind a loyal, close-knit group of friends who will forever be blessed to have known and loved her.

Michelle graduated from Wilmington Christian Academy and earned her bachelor's degree in mass communication with a concentration in government from Campbell University in 1994. She was a fellow of Leadership North Carolina.

After graduation, Michelle served as an intern for the North Carolina Republican Party and a campaign staff member for former U.S. Representative David Funderburk. Joining Weyerhaeuser in 1995, Michelle began an accomplished career in government and public affairs. She led a team of professionals responsible for government affairs activities in several states; oversaw corporate philanthropy and community engagement; and managed the company's political action committee. During her tenure at Weyerhaeuser, Michelle also served in leadership positions at the North Carolina Manufacturers Alliance and the North Carolina Forestry Association.

In 2008, Michelle became public affairs manager for PotashCorp, where she continued to excel in government and public affairs work with added communications responsibilities. Next, she served as vice president for government and public affairs at Faulkner Advertising. Michelle then returned to government service in 2015, joining Gov. Pat McCrory's Department of Information Technology as its first director of public affairs.

Michelle's last position was undoubtedly her happiest. For the past three years until her death, Michelle was vice president of corporate communications for ElectriCities of North Carolina. Her skilled leadership, business acumen, and dedication will be greatly missed by her ElectriCities family.

She recently served on the N.C. FreeEnterprise Foundation board as Secretary/Treasurer. For the past 25 years, Michelle's passion and talent left each organization better for her service. She leaves behind a host of work friends and families to cherish her memory.

Michelle started riding in 2013 and became an avid equestrienne. She is a member of the Moore County Hounds and was awarded her Hunt colors Jan. 25, 2020.

The family wishes to thank the medical staff of Rex Hospital, UNC Medical Center, and Transitions LifeCare for their expertise and compassion.

The family will release details for a memorial in Michelle's name soon. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the memorial.

Details for a service in mid-March are pending and will be released as they are finalized. Carolyn Michelle Cook Vaught, 48, passed away peacefully Feb. 18, 2020, at Transitions LifeCare following a brief illness. Michelle was born April 20, 1971, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Douglas Monroe Cook, Jr. and Elizabeth Ann (Betty Ann) Cook.Michelle was predeceased by her father and her brother, Douglas Monroe Cook, III.Michelle is survived by her husband of 15 years, Chuck Vaught of New Bern and Raleigh, N.C.; mother, Elizabeth Ann (Betty Ann) Cook of Riegelwood, N.C.; sister, Cynthia Cook Frank of Harahan, Louisiana; mother-in-law, Anne Vaught of Greensboro, N.C.; brother and sister-in-law Larry and Janet Vaught of Creedmoor, N.C.; nephews Zachary Frank and William Vaught; and nieces Elizabeth Vaught and Sara Vaught. Michelle is survived by her beloved Tibetan Spaniel, Snickers, and Ragdoll cat, Picasso, as well.In addition to her family, Michelle leaves behind a loyal, close-knit group of friends who will forever be blessed to have known and loved her.Michelle graduated from Wilmington Christian Academy and earned her bachelor's degree in mass communication with a concentration in government from Campbell University in 1994. She was a fellow of Leadership North Carolina.After graduation, Michelle served as an intern for the North Carolina Republican Party and a campaign staff member for former U.S. Representative David Funderburk. Joining Weyerhaeuser in 1995, Michelle began an accomplished career in government and public affairs. She led a team of professionals responsible for government affairs activities in several states; oversaw corporate philanthropy and community engagement; and managed the company's political action committee. During her tenure at Weyerhaeuser, Michelle also served in leadership positions at the North Carolina Manufacturers Alliance and the North Carolina Forestry Association.In 2008, Michelle became public affairs manager for PotashCorp, where she continued to excel in government and public affairs work with added communications responsibilities. Next, she served as vice president for government and public affairs at Faulkner Advertising. Michelle then returned to government service in 2015, joining Gov. Pat McCrory's Department of Information Technology as its first director of public affairs.Michelle's last position was undoubtedly her happiest. For the past three years until her death, Michelle was vice president of corporate communications for ElectriCities of North Carolina. Her skilled leadership, business acumen, and dedication will be greatly missed by her ElectriCities family.She recently served on the N.C. FreeEnterprise Foundation board as Secretary/Treasurer. For the past 25 years, Michelle's passion and talent left each organization better for her service. She leaves behind a host of work friends and families to cherish her memory.Michelle started riding in 2013 and became an avid equestrienne. She is a member of the Moore County Hounds and was awarded her Hunt colors Jan. 25, 2020.The family wishes to thank the medical staff of Rex Hospital, UNC Medical Center, and Transitions LifeCare for their expertise and compassion.The family will release details for a memorial in Michelle's name soon. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the memorial.Details for a service in mid-March are pending and will be released as they are finalized. Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close