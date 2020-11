Or Copy this URL to Share

Carrie Elaine Dillahunt, 79, of 7857 N.C. Hwy. 58 S., the Longpoint Community, Maysville, died on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at her residence.

Funeral was held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at noon on the grounds of her residence. Interment was held in the Dillahunt Family Cemetery.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.



