Carthene Wilson Gurkin
Carthene Wilson Gurkin, 89, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 1:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, Vanceboro.
Carthene was a native of Craven County and a lifelong resident of Vanceboro. She worked at McDaniel and Bern Village rest homes in New Bern. She was also a member of Covenant Church in Greenville. Carthene liked to dance and she loved the beach. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Addie Wilson; sisters, Elizabeth Morris and husband, Ralph, Cora Bailey and husband, Dennis, Dorothy Wilson, and Shirley Wade; son, William Hinton Gurkin, III; and grandson, Brandon Jacaruso.
She is survived by her daughter, Dottie Voerman and husband, Tom Stone; grandson, William Hinton Gurkin, IV. and fiancé Nicole Sloan; granddaughters, Catherine Bayliss and husband, Drew, Addison Voerman, Allyson Eubanks, and Sarah Eubanks; and daughter-in-law, Anne Eubanks and husband, John.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory, Vanceboro.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com

Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
