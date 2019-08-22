PLAINFIELD, N.J. - Carver "Mickye" McArthur Lawhorn Sr., 70, of 1448 Myrtle Ave., formerly of the Dover-Ft. Barnwell Community died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Alum Spring Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, with the family present to receive friends. The family will receive guest at the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Haywood Lawhorn, 1704 Queens Road, Kinston, where they will assemble in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019