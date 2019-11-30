Casie McDaniels Bennett, age 39, passed away on Tuesday, November 26th at
9:20 in the morning. She was known by all for her kind and loving spirit,
her timely humor, and her profound adoration for her children. She posed as
a second mother to the neighborhood kids and baseball teams, and had a
passion for everything baking and arts & crafts. She will be forever
described and remembered by her heart of gold and a smile that could light
up a room. Casie is survived by her mother, Cathy, her brother and sister, Mikey and
Jolina, her children, Brittany, Payton, and Jaxon, her nieces, Jade, Pearl,
and Madyson, her father-in-law, George "Popcorn" Bennett, and her lifelong
friends, Ryan Cofer, Sara Taylor, Miranda Simpson, and Dierdra Salter. Her family finds comfort in knowing that Casie is finally at peace and is whole again, resting in the arms of her dearly beloved late father, Mike McDaniels, and husband, Joseph Bennett. The funeral will be held at 7:30 PM Tuesday, December 3rd at the Stonewall United Methodist Church with Rev.
Carol Grantham officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to
the service at the church. Arrangements made by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019