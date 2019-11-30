Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Casie McDaniels Bennett. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 (252)-745-4966 Send Flowers Obituary

Casie McDaniels Bennett, age 39, passed away on Tuesday, November 26th at

9:20 in the morning. She was known by all for her kind and loving spirit,

her timely humor, and her profound adoration for her children. She posed as

a second mother to the neighborhood kids and baseball teams, and had a

passion for everything baking and arts & crafts. She will be forever

described and remembered by her heart of gold and a smile that could light

up a room. Casie is survived by her mother, Cathy, her brother and sister, Mikey and

Jolina, her children, Brittany, Payton, and Jaxon, her nieces, Jade, Pearl,

and Madyson, her father-in-law, George "Popcorn" Bennett, and her lifelong

friends, Ryan Cofer, Sara Taylor, Miranda Simpson, and Dierdra Salter. Her family finds comfort in knowing that Casie is finally at peace and is whole again, resting in the arms of her dearly beloved late father, Mike McDaniels, and husband, Joseph Bennett. The funeral will be held at 7:30 PM Tuesday, December 3rd at the Stonewall United Methodist Church with Rev.

Carol Grantham officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to

the service at the church. Arrangements made by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019

