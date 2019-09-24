Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cassandra Leigh Hayes. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Cassandra Leigh Hayes, 41, of New Bern, passed away at CarolinaEast Medical Center on Sunday, September 22, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Cassandra P. Hayes; brother, Patrick Lee Hayes; maternal grandparents, Augustus R. Patrick, Jr. and Nell W. Patrick; paternal grandparents, Lonnie Hayes, Sr. and Laura C. Hayes; and maternal aunt, Rosie D. Patrick.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Lee and Teresa Hayes; stepsister, April Hill and husband Danny; stepbrothers, Michael Miller, Nathan Miller and wife Amy; three nephews; one niece; two aunts; and several cousins.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in New Bern. Her favorite past times included reading, watching movies, and getting together with family.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home Chapel, preceded by a time of visitation with the family from 1 to 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest following the service at New Bern Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church in her memory.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.



Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019

