Cathelene Smith Hicks, 93, of 390 Catfish Lake Rd., Maysville, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her residence.
Survivors include her husband of forty-seven years, Theodore Hicks of the home.
Viewing will be held on Saturday at the church one hour prior to the service. Funeral will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Myrtle Grove Christian Church, 5812 N.C. Hwy. 58 S., Maysville. Interment will follow the service in White Oak Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.
Published in Sun Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019