Catherine W. Erickson, 71, of Havelock, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Cherry Point Bay Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A funeral mass service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock, officiated by Father Ignatius. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. Friends are welcome to attend the service. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, as well, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask. Help us honor the family while practicing safe measures. Friends are also encouraged to leave words of comfort to the family through the website.
Catherine was born on July 24, 1949, in New Bern, North Carolina, to the late Melvin and Lucy Wetzel. She worked for various phone companies, the last one being Sprint where she worked faithfully for 39 years as a Technician. Catherine was a devout Catholic and was a lifelong member of Annunciation Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband, Eric Erickson of the home; sons, Jonathan Erickson and Patrick Erickson, both of Havelock; sisters, Mary Johnson and husband Kynn and Marilyn Davis and husband Robbie, all of Beaufort; brother, Melvin Wetzel of Havelock; and grandchildren, Ethan Erickson of New Bern and Jayce Erickson of Havelock.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Theresa Larson and Emily Wetzel.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock. The same safety guidelines will apply.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Annunciation Catholic School at 246 E Main St, Havelock, NC 28532.
Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory in Morehead City.