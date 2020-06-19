Our beautiful mom, Cecelia Chrismon Hudson passed away at home on June 18, 2020. She is survived by the greatest love of her life, Forrest M Hudson III, her four daughters, Martha Cook (Mike), Susan Senay (Steve), Catherine Clark (Lloyd), and Jane Caldwell (Will), and her sisters Carolyn Stella and Judy Mullennex. She also leaves behind her grandchildren: Will, Jake, Ben, Braxton, Chrismon, Hudson, Annie and Cecelia. She is joining in heaven one of the greatest joys in her life, her grandson, Davis Cook. She is also predeceased by her parents, Albert Lee and Matilda Chrismon, and her brothers Thomas and Albert Chrismon.
Ceil was born April 3, 1943 in Bath, NC. She was baptized and married at St. Thomas Church, in Bath, and an active member of Christ Church in New Bern, NC for the remainder of her life. She was a graduate of Bath High School, where she was a proud member of the Women's Basketball team. After attending Women's College in Greensboro, she worked for Carolina Power & Light in the Treasurer's office, until she started her family.
We naively grew up thinking everyone's parents danced to the Tennessee Waltz and created gourmet meals together in the kitchen. Now, we know their love and commitment to each other was uniquely theirs. She was a wonderful mother to her girls; proud of us always, and insisting we act as if we were always proud of ourselves, in ways big and small. When she was in charge, there were no shortcuts to doing things well. It is always better to arrange flowers yourself rather than buy them. Cooking is the greatest act of love. Don't leave the house without your lipstick. While she loved us fiercely, Mom's rules were hard and fast. ACC Basketball Season was a sacred time, and when the Wolfpack were playing, there was no talking.
She was a loyal friend, and a member of her Bridge Clubs for more than 50 years. They celebrated life's moments, big and small, through thick and thin. Hosting them was a lesson for her girls in how to set a table and entertain, but most of all, it taught us the value in lasting friendships. Her high school classmates were regular parts of her life, and they will miss her dearly. Mom, Betsy and Johnny Ray worked out together for 20 years which is what likely helped her fight Lymphoma and give us 8 more years with her.
Mom never stopped creating or learning to make beautiful things. She took photographs and made Christmas ornaments we will treasure always. Wherever she went, she was intentional about making it more beautiful, and this included her membership in the Altar Guild, where for many years, she shared her gift for creating gorgeous flower arrangements. Mom could see the potential beauty in anything, even when no one else could; if there were flaws that couldn't be overcome, it just gave things "character". But what she loved most toward the end of her life was painting, and her art adorns her walls and ours. She decorated her home with things she loved, and made ours more beautiful with her eye for design. The world will surely be less without her.
There are no words to express our gratitude to our sister, Martha, for the extraordinary love and support she showed our mom during her final years. We would like to thank Latoya White for caring for our mother over the past 10 months. Thank you, also, to our hospice nurse, Treva, from Community Care and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations in her name to Christ Episcopal Church, where we dirtied dresses on the playground, hunted Easter eggs among the gravestones, and where our mother will rest from now on.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be holding a private funeral.
