Cecelia Wilson
November 26, 1937 - July 24, 2020
Cecelia "Ceil" Wilson, RN, 82, of New Bern, NC, passed away due to complications from dementia in the comfort of her home, surrounded by loved ones.
Cecelia was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 26, 1937 to George Joseph Wilson, Sr. and Elda Katie Wilson. She was the second of three children.
She was a registered nurse and an avid traveler. She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, playing "killer" Scrabble, listening to Celtic Thunder, Celtic Woman and John Denver, going to the beach, volunteering in her community, and taking the scenic route to Canada.
She is preceded in death by her parents; older sister, Kathryn "Kass" Winterle; husband, Robert Miller Carter; and oldest son, Joseph Anthony Genovese.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Anthony (Cynthia) Genovese and Stephen Anthony (Juliet) Genovese; her brother, George Joseph Wilson, Jr.; and her grandchildren, Stephen George Genovese, Paulina Ashton (Kevin) Bringuet, and Kristina Katie Genovese.
Her family decided to celebrate her life at her favorite place, the beach, as well as her home.



Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
