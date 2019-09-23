Cecille Arnette Lewis

Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC
28562
(252)-633-1156
Obituary
Cecille Arnette Lewis, 65, of T-161 Craven Terrace, New Bern, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at her residence.
Family and friends may express condolences at the home of Steve and Barbara Holloway, 1023 Mechanic St. Viewing hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary.
Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 at West Street Christian Church, 721 West Street. The interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
