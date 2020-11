Or Copy this URL to Share

Celeste Marie Arrington, 51, of New Bern, died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

The family had a memorial service on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.

She is survived by her mother, Doris Reddick and father, Willie O. White, both of New Bern; sons, Luther J. Arrington, Alvin Fisher, Tyrese Arrington; daughter, Tyann Arrington; brothers, Leon Reddick and John Reddick; sister. Gwen Reddick.

Arrangements were by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.



