Charlene Davis Passot
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene Davis Passot, 35 of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She loved spending time with her children, whom she loved very much. Charlene had a big heart for children and enjoyed helping at school. Traveling with her family was one of Charlene's greatest passions.
She is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Jeff Passot; children, Kale Passot and Kace Passot; father, Ricky Davis; grandmother, Christine Cox; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Susan Boone.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at Jeff and Charlene's home, which is located at 165 Ducks Way, New Bern, NC, 28562.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Charlene's honor.
Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved