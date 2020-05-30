Charlene Davis Passot, 35 of New Bern, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
She loved spending time with her children, whom she loved very much. Charlene had a big heart for children and enjoyed helping at school. Traveling with her family was one of Charlene's greatest passions.
She is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Jeff Passot; children, Kale Passot and Kace Passot; father, Ricky Davis; grandmother, Christine Cox; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Susan Boone.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 31, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at Jeff and Charlene's home, which is located at 165 Ducks Way, New Bern, NC, 28562.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Charlene's honor.
Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.