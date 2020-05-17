Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Allen Hargett. View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Mr. Charles Allen Hargett, 83, passed away at his home with his family by his side. He was born in Jones County to Daniel and Dila Dixon Hargett on March 1, 1937 and graduated from New Bern High School. After graduation, Charles enlisted in the US Air Force, and was stationed in the Strategic Air Command at Westover Air Base in Chicopee, MA. After his honorable service, Charles started his career in the Eveready Battery Company, first, as a machine operator and working his way up to Supervisor of Quality Control and Analytical trouble-shooter. During this time, his desire to help people led him to attain his EMT certification, so he could assist the plant nurse.

Charles was dedicated to volunteer work as a member of the Greenville Jaycees, fundraiser for the Jaycees Burn Center, assisting with the Greenville Christmas parades, Fourth of July Celebrations, and serving as an usher for Rudy Alexander at ECU. As a proud member of the Jaycees, Charles earned the Spoke and Spark Plug Awards, served as State Director, and was named Jaycee State Ambassador for Life in recognition for his tireless efforts. He was also recognized by the American Red Cross for giving over 120 pints of blood during his lifetime.

Sadly, Charles was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, two brothers, and three nephews.

A celebration of Charles' life will be held later this year.

Charles is survived by his childhood sweetheart, and wife of 60+ years, Melba-Jean Davis Hargett; his daughter, Kimberly Dow (Lonnie); his granddaughters, Corey Anne Barnett (Brandon), and Logan Elizabeth Dow. He also leaves behind his sister, Carol Hargett Mills; four nephews, seven nieces, and a host of church and Jaycee friends. Some of his happiest times were spent at the cottage on Chocowinity Bay, playing with his dogs; playing Santa Claus for the Moose Lodge and church groups; traveling to the beach; and vacations with his wife and daughter.

The family wishes to express their heart-felt appreciation to the Community Home Care & Hospice team that worked so carefully with Charles and his family. Our gratitude goes to Cathy, Penny, Treva, and especially Ashley. They came when we called, made wonderful suggestions, and provided everything our family would need to make us, and Charles, more comfortable.

Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Hargett Family.



