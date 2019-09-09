NEW BERN - Charles Clinton Jennett Jr., 77, of 1307 Beaufort St., died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at his residence.
Friends may express condolences at the residence of Derek and Natalie Jennett, 155 Hillmont Road. The funeral procession will depart from 1307 Beaufort St. Viewing hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at the mortuary.
His funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019