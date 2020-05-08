Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Curtis Vaught. View Sign Service Information City of Oaks Cremation 4900 Green Road Raleigh , NC 27616 (919)-438-1649 Service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Curtis "Chuck" Vaught, a resident of Raleigh and New Bern passed away suddenly in Raleigh on May 2, 2020.

Chuck was born to Charles and Anne Vaught January 5, 1960 in Kittery, Maine. He was a young boy when the family moved to Greensboro. Chuck graduated from Ben L.

Chuck worked in consulting and engineering his entire career. He was an extremely talented engineer who was noted for his knowledge and problem solving skills. Chuck worked for almost 16 years with Weyerhaeuser Company in New Bern, N.C. as an Air Process Engineer and served as Southern Environmental Field Station Manager. The last 6 years, he worked with Mid South Engineering in Cary, N.C. as a Project Manager.

Chuck was a skilled and gifted woodworker. He excelled at building furniture, redesigning his historic home in New Bern, N.C. and building special items for family and friends. Although not a boater, Chuck turned his woodworking skill to building a beautiful, small sailing dingy! His workshop in New Bern was built to blend in with the historic neighborhood. Chuck searched all around Raleigh and New Bern for the perfect cabinets which he refaced with 100 year old tongue and groove pine, sinks and counters to turn his wood shop into the perfect man cave. He even installed an elevator! Family and friends fortunate to have a Chuck original will cherish their prized possession for years to come.

Under all that Chemical Engineering intellect and sawdust was a man with a quick wit, devilish sense of humor, a broad smile, a keen appreciation of friendship and an obsession for Ukrop's cupcakes. Chuck was an avid golfer and through his lifetime, played countless rounds with friends cherishing the camaraderie on the golf course.

Chuck leaves behind many friends and family to mourn and cherish his memory. Friends and family will always remember how much they loved him and that above all, Chuck was a man of faith and great integrity.

Chuck is survived by his loving mother Anne Wood Vaught of Summerfield; brother William Larry Vaught (Janet) of Creedmoor; nephew Will Vaught; nieces Beth and Sara Vaught; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He leaves behind his devoted dog Snickers and vagabond cat Picasso. He was predeceased by his father Charles Vaught and his wife Michelle Vaught.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Samaritan's Purse or Centenary United Methodist Church, New Bern NC.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Charles Curtis "Chuck" Vaught, a resident of Raleigh and New Bern passed away suddenly in Raleigh on May 2, 2020.Chuck was born to Charles and Anne Vaught January 5, 1960 in Kittery, Maine. He was a young boy when the family moved to Greensboro. Chuck graduated from Ben L. Smith High School in 1978. He graduated from North Carolina State University with a Chemical Engineering Degree in 1983.Chuck worked in consulting and engineering his entire career. He was an extremely talented engineer who was noted for his knowledge and problem solving skills. Chuck worked for almost 16 years with Weyerhaeuser Company in New Bern, N.C. as an Air Process Engineer and served as Southern Environmental Field Station Manager. The last 6 years, he worked with Mid South Engineering in Cary, N.C. as a Project Manager.Chuck was a skilled and gifted woodworker. He excelled at building furniture, redesigning his historic home in New Bern, N.C. and building special items for family and friends. Although not a boater, Chuck turned his woodworking skill to building a beautiful, small sailing dingy! His workshop in New Bern was built to blend in with the historic neighborhood. Chuck searched all around Raleigh and New Bern for the perfect cabinets which he refaced with 100 year old tongue and groove pine, sinks and counters to turn his wood shop into the perfect man cave. He even installed an elevator! Family and friends fortunate to have a Chuck original will cherish their prized possession for years to come.Under all that Chemical Engineering intellect and sawdust was a man with a quick wit, devilish sense of humor, a broad smile, a keen appreciation of friendship and an obsession for Ukrop's cupcakes. Chuck was an avid golfer and through his lifetime, played countless rounds with friends cherishing the camaraderie on the golf course.Chuck leaves behind many friends and family to mourn and cherish his memory. Friends and family will always remember how much they loved him and that above all, Chuck was a man of faith and great integrity.Chuck is survived by his loving mother Anne Wood Vaught of Summerfield; brother William Larry Vaught (Janet) of Creedmoor; nephew Will Vaught; nieces Beth and Sara Vaught; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. He leaves behind his devoted dog Snickers and vagabond cat Picasso. He was predeceased by his father Charles Vaught and his wife Michelle Vaught.In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Samaritan's Purse or Centenary United Methodist Church, New Bern NC.Services will be announced at a later date. Published in Sun Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close