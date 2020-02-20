ERNUL - Charles Gavin Norris, 29, died Sunday, February 16, 2020. A graveside committal service will be held Saturday at 2 PM in the Locklear Family Cemetery, 7395 River Road, Vanceboro, NC. Charles was a native of Craven County; he attended the local schools and he worked as a lineman with Mastec. Charles loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Charles was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Norris, Sr., and great-grandparents, Joe and Ertha Locklear. He is survived by his son, Charles Gavin Norris, Jr.; parents, Patricia Dorman of Florida and father, John Norris, Jr. of New Bern; three sisters, Amanda Norris of New Bern, Alexandria Ray of Alabama, and Hannah Locklear of Ernul; grandparents, Judy and Charles Locklear and Diane Locklear of Askins, NC; and his son's mother, Candace Williams. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Vanceboro
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020