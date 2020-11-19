Charles Heartsill, 78, of Morehead City, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the New Bern Hebrew Cemetery, 1711 National Avenue, New Bern. For those attending the internment please be there at 1:30 p.m., the live stream will begin at 2 p.m.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Munden Funeral Home, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City.

CDC coronavirus guidelines will be observed. Bring and wear a protective mask.

Arrangements are by Chuck Caldwell and Weston Porter and Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store