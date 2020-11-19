1/
Charles Heartsill
Charles Heartsill, 78, of Morehead City, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the New Bern Hebrew Cemetery, 1711 National Avenue, New Bern. For those attending the internment please be there at 1:30 p.m., the live stream will begin at 2 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Munden Funeral Home, 2112 Arendell St., Morehead City.
CDC coronavirus guidelines will be observed. Bring and wear a protective mask.
Arrangements are by Chuck Caldwell and Weston Porter and Munden Funeral Home, Morehead City.

Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
2112 Arendell Street
Morehead City, NC 28557
(252) 726-8066
