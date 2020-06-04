Charles Henry Clay White II
Charles Henry Clay White II of Washington, DC was the son of Reverend Charles Henry Clay White I, former pastor of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church and Mrs. Elizabeth S. White, "both deceased".
He succumbed to the COVID-19 virus on May 19, 2020 in Brooklyn, NY. He was an educator for 45 years, Chief of Staff of the Washington Teacher's Union and a lover of his Alma Mater, Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, NC.
His service is Friday, June 5, 2020 with a viewing at 10:30 am to 11:00 AM. The service begins at 11 AM at Christian Cultural Center, 12020 Flatlands Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11207.
YouTube Link: to view Celebration Service. Charles Clay White https://youtu.be/jKH4r3MHyDs
The graveside service is 2:00 PM, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722.
He leaves behind a wife, Pamela Preston White; a son, Charles Henry Clay White III, a daughter, Nefertari White and a grandson, Shane Ezra Osborn; three sisters, Charlene White, Mary White and Julia White Green; one brother, Ronald White.
Local announcement by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
