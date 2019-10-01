ORIENTAL - Charles Lisker Draughon Sr., 63, of Oriental passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at UNC Hospitals-Chapel Hill. He was a member of Reece's Chapel Baptist Church. He was an evangelist, ministering at many rest homes in the area. Charles loved to fish and enjoyed listening and singing gospel music. He was also a mason with Mt. Vernon Lodge #359. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lisker and Virginia "Cricket" Draughon. He is survived by his fiancée, Carole and his cat, Kitty Boo. His funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 3rd at Pamlico Presbyterian Church with the Rev. James Chadwick and the Rev. Adam Christiansan officiating. Interment will follow immediately in Oriental Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.