Charles Lockhart

WINTERVILLE - Charles Lockhart, 75, died Thursday, May 23, 2019, at his residence. The funeral with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, in the Leander R. Morgan, Sr. Memorial Chapel of Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, Inc. Viewing will be Thursday one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Survivors include his wife, Mary Elizabeth Lockhart of the home. Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home and Cremations of Greenville, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019
