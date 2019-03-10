Charles Noel Proudfoot passed away March 6, 2019.
89 years old. Noel will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 68 years, Henrietta, 6 children, 18 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
He and Henri moved to New Bern, NC in 1990. Noel was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church including singing in the choir and playing in the bell choir. He served as treasurer of the New Bern District Council Ministries as well as President of the New Bern Kiwanis Club and New Bern Civic Theatre. He was a member of the New Bern Preservation Club and the New Bern Habitat Group.He also sang in the Southern Gentleman's Barbershop Chorus. We always heard "I love your parents" from their friends. We do too.
Memorial services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. Memorials, in Noel's name, may be made to Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607, https://sampur.se/2NNE2yE ; Third Street Community Center, 600 West Third Street, Greenville, NC 27834; Trinity United Methodist P.O. Box 12867 New Bern NC 28561
Arrangements with Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations.
