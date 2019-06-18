Charles R. "Bob" Ware, age 71, of New Bern, NC, entered into God's glory on Sunday, June 16, 2019, and was able to spend Father's Day with his beloved daughter Patti.
Born and raised in Virginia, Bob graduated from Woodbridge High School, in Woodbridge, VA, and attended the College of William and Mary, in Williamsburg, VA.
He proudly served our nation in the U.S. Army and in Vietnam and later found a career in Information Systems, retiring from Electronic Data Systems prior to settling in New Bern.
Bob is survived by Robin, his wife and soulmate of nearly 35 years; his son, Bryan; his sister Susan (Jerry) Kandies; his sister Debra (Don) Hatley; sisters-in-law Terri Rodabaugh and Linda (Phil) Mihlmester, as well as beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter Patti Ware and his parents Willard and Margaret Ware.
A memorial service will take place Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Garber United Methodist Church, 4201 Country Club Road, New Bern, NC. Officiated by Rev. David Banks. A reception will follow at The Emerald Golf Club, 5000 Clubhouse Drive, New Bern, NC.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Pancreas Foundation or Folds of Honor.
www.pancreasfoundation.org or Folds of Honor www.foldsofhonor.org.
Cotten Funeral Home assisting the Ware family with arrangements.
Published in Sun Journal from June 18 to June 19, 2019