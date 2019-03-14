COVE CITY - Charles "Doc" Ray Bryant, 62, of 2332 Dover Road, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.
Funeral service will be held 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at St. Mary M.B. Church, Cove City. Burial will be held in the Wesley Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family will assemble at the residence for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019