Charles "Chris" T. Haynes, 78 died June 13, 2020 in Firelands Hospital in Ohio where he fought the good fight.

Chris was born in Albuquerque, NM on July 2, 1941 to the late Frederick and Ethel Haynes. He grew up in Earl Park, Indiana and graduated from Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Indiana. He later joined the Marine Corps, most of his time was spent in Marine Corp Air Station Cherry Point, Havelock NC where he was assigned to the weather station. Serving at Cherry Point is where he fell in love with New Bern NC.

Chris lived many many years in New Bern, NC working at Texas Gulf Sulfur and New Bern Electric. Here in New Bern is where he met his wife and his two daughters. Reading was one of his favorite past times, reading books on history and military history among his many choices but the Bible was the most read.

He is survived by his two daughters, Missy Haynes Dixon (Danny) and Crystal Haynes Buck (Lamon) both of New Bern, grandchildren, Ethan Ryan Dixon, Reagan Danielle Dixon, Allan Price, Justin Price, Trevor Price and Jared Price. Sister, Patricia Haynes Olsen of Bellevue OH, niece Nancy King, nephews Daniel and Eric Olsen.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Haynes.

C/O Missy Dixon at 3426 Preakness Place New Bern NC 28560 or in Memory of Charles T Haynes to Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Ave Sandusky OH 44870.



