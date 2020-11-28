Or Copy this URL to Share

June 9, 1944 - November 24, 2020

Charles Terrell Partin, 76, died Nov. 24, 2020.

He was preceded in death by parents, Charles Howard and Dorothy Jernigan Partin.

Survived by wife of 26 years, Cheryl Kwasnick of New Bern; children, Barbara, Patricia Partin, Ashley Spellman, Charlie Partin; three grandchildren; stepchildren, Dee Hardison and husband, Dan, Sherry Holley, John Wilder Jr.; six stepgrandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, John Wayne and wife Belva.

A Celebration of Life will be held next year. In lieu of flowers, donate to Note in a Pocket Raleigh.





