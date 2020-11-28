1/1
Charles Terrell Partin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
June 9, 1944 - November 24, 2020
Charles Terrell Partin, 76, died Nov. 24, 2020.
He was preceded in death by parents, Charles Howard and Dorothy Jernigan Partin.
Survived by wife of 26 years, Cheryl Kwasnick of New Bern; children, Barbara, Patricia Partin, Ashley Spellman, Charlie Partin; three grandchildren; stepchildren, Dee Hardison and husband, Dan, Sherry Holley, John Wilder Jr.; six stepgrandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother, John Wayne and wife Belva.
A Celebration of Life will be held next year. In lieu of flowers, donate to Note in a Pocket Raleigh.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved