Service Information Munden Funeral Home & Crematory 2112 Arendell Street Morehead City , NC 28557 (252)-726-8066 Memorial service 3:00 PM West New Bern Presbyterian Church 1701 Lucerne Way New Bern , NC Visitation Following Services West New Bern Presbyterian Church, Fellowship Hall 1701 Lucerne Way New Bern , NC

Charles Thomas "Tommy" Nelson Jr., 73, of New Bern, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, from ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) at Carolina East Medical Center, surrounded by family and friends.

His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at West New Bern Presbyterian Church, Lucerne Way, New Bern, officiated by Rev. David Fuentes. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall.

Tommy was born in the Menola Community of Hertford County, North Carolina on February 10, 1947. He graduated from Murfreesboro High School and Chowan College with a degree in Graphic Arts. He attended East Carolina University where he was a member of Epsilon Pi Tau, Honorary Fraternity. Tommy spent his entire career in the printing industry. He worked at The Daily Reflector in Greenville, Chowan College in Murfreesboro where he taught Graphic Arts, Owen G. Dunn in New Bern, Monte Printing in New Bern and Morgan Printers in Greenville. When Tommy retired, he would tell people that 45 years of "ink and paper" was enough.

Tommy was a member of Bern Lodge and was a Sudan Shriner.

Tommy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Trudy Garner Nelson of the home; daughter, Tracy Nelson Howell and husband Jeff of Morehead City; daughter-in-law, Courtney Nelson Maxwell and husband Blake of Columbia, SC; brothers, Ed Nelson and wife JoAnne of Rich Square, NC and Dennis Nelson of Rich Square, NC; sister-in-law, Nancy Nelson of Ahoskie, NC; and grandchildren, Madison Graybill, Jacob Graybill, Noah Howell, Chase Nelson, Sullivan Maxwell, and Brett Maxwell. In addition, he is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous special neighbors and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Thomas Nelson Sr. and Sarah Leigh Nelson; son, Chuck Nelson; and brother, Dale Nelson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sudan at 403 E Front St, New Bern, NC 28560 , West New Bern Presbyterian Church at 1701 Lucerne Way, New Bern, NC 28560 or St. James United Methodist Church (Margaret Garner Scholarship) at P.O. Box 250, Newport, NC 28570.

