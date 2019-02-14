Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Wesley Dees. View Sign

Charles Wesley Dees, 84, of Bayboro passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Mr. Dees volunteered with Pamlico Rescue for 20 years and retired from the Department of Transportation in 1999.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 56 years, Glenda Morris Dees; children, Rodney Dees & wife, Hope, Laura Dees Wiggins and husband, Thomas, and Abbott Dees and wife, Wrenn; brother, Franklin Dees; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 16th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Scott Fitzgerald and the Rev. Alonzo Sawyer officiating. Interment will be in Sandhill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to Pamlico Rescue, PO Box 302, Bayboro, NC 28515, or Bayboro Baptist Church, PO Box 276, Bayboro, NC 28515.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

