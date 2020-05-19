Charles Wesley Fryar, 77, of New Bern died Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence.

A walk thru viewing will be held Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.

His service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery followed by the interment.

Due to the Coronavirus, services are following the Governor's guidelines of (six) 6ft. apart and a limit of 50 attendees. The service may be viewed by logging onto your Facebook account and then on Oscar's Mortuary's Facebook page.

