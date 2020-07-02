1/
Charles William Jones
Charles William Jones, 84, of 271 Swan Point Road, Bayboro, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center, New Bern.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, July 6,2020 in the Gibbs Cemetery, Maribel.
He is survived by six daughters, Brenda Williams of New Bern, Linda Williams of Bridgeton, Marilyn Hodges of Newport, Darvella Brimmer of Bayboro, Esther Gibbs of Bayboro and Mary Barnes of Havelock; four sons, Robert Williams of New Bern, Raymond Gibbs of Bayboro, Moddie Gibbs of Alliance and William Henry Gibbs of Bayboro; four brothers; three sisters; 33 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., of Kinston.

Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
