Charles William Smith III
Charles William Smith III, better known as "Billy" to his friends and "Little Billy" to his family, passed away unexpectedly to be with his Lord and Savior on August 19, 2020 at Carteret Health Care Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles William Smith, Jr. and is survived by his mother and father, Martha and Mike Hardison; his favorite aunts and uncles, James and Elaine Smith of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Barbara Richardson and Ernest Richardson of New Bern and Betty McCotter of New Bern. His cousins included his best friend and cousin, Ernest Richardson, IV and Dr. Christin Richardson of Raleigh, NC, Jennifer Garrison of Durham, NC, Taylor Smith of Spartanburg, SC, Lauren Lowery of Raleigh and Grady McCotter of Raleigh; as well as stepsister, Ginger Sawyer and stepbrothers, Robbie, Jay, Cotton, Jamie, Josh and Otter Hardison.
Billy obtained his Associate of Arts Degree from Craven Community College and was in the process of completing his four year degree from North Carolina Weslyan College. He was proud of his accomplishments and looked forward to completing this process.
Billy was known by friends and family to be a gentle soul with a kind heart. He was always willing to help others. He loved his friends and enjoyed being with them. He was known for his love of pizza, southern sweet tea, hunting, fishing, riding in his truck and English Bull Dogs. You could always count on Billy for a ready smile. He was a regular kind of guy, one you could enjoy being with.
He left us way too soon and will be greatly missed. He, like many of us faced obstacles but worked to overcome them. He cared for his father during his last year of life, being his main support.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery with Dr. Richard Boyd officiating.
Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Family.


Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cotten Funeral Home
2201 Neuse Blvd
New Bern, NC 28560
2526373181
