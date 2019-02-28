NEW BERN - Charlie Cleveland Kirkman, 77, of 895 Chair Road, died Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Friends and family may express condolences at the residence. Viewing hours are 3 to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
His service is 1 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at the New Bern Eastern Missionary Baptist Association Headquarters, 885 Hwy. 306 N, Grantsboro. The interment will follow at St. Mark UA FWB Church Cemetery, Florence.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Kirkman of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Oscar's Mortuary Inc
1700 Oscar Dr
New Bern, NC 28562
(252) 633-1156
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019