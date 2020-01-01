NEW BERN - Charlie Edward Simmons, Sr., 85, of 2218 Tuscarora-Rhems Rd., died on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, 701 West St., New Bern.
Funeral will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will follow the service in New Bern Memorial Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020