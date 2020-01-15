Charlotte K. Rausch, 74, of New Bern, passed away at Pruitt Health–Neuse Campus on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, L. Meyer and Maribeth Jones, and her son, Randy Rausch.
Charlotte is survived by two brothers, Ron Jones (Cindy) of New Bern, and Larry Jones (Malinda) of Montana.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Craven Pamlico Animal Services Center, 1639 Old Airport Road, New Bern, NC 28562.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020