Charlotte Tubman Stembridge
GRANTSBORO -- Charlotte Tubman Stembridge, 83, of Grantsboro passed away Friday, August 23, 2019, at Grantsbrook Nursing Rehab.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Ken Stembridge and granddaughter, Kayla
Stembridge.
She is survived by two sons, Larry Stembridge & wife, Debbie, and Kenny Stembridge and wife, Heather; daughter, Trish Stembridge; six grandchildren, Josh, Ashley, Courtney, Jessica, Kandice and Ken III.; and five great-grandchildren.
Her memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, August 29 th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ray Lewis officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019