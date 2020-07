Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlotte Talmage, 101, of New Bern, died on July 20, 2020, at her home.

She is survived by daughter, Carole Sue Campbell of Alta Loma, Calif. and son Tim Talmadge of New Bern; four granddaughters; and two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Ahnali Alvarado.



