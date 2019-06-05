COVE CITY - Cherial McCoy Riggs loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother 90, of Cove city passed away surrounded by her family June 3, 2019.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Some of her favorite things were fishing, travel and shopping. She is predeceased by her parents, Edward and Haddie McCoy and her husband, Herbert B. Riggs.
Surviving are her sons, H.B. Riggs (Shelby), Ronnie Riggs (Terry) both of Cove City and Terry Riggs (Sharon) of Bridgeton; grandchildren, Theresa Ann Hagan (Leonard), Ronnie Riggs Jr. (Jennifer); great grandchildren, Chris Hagan (Brandy), Brittany Harris ( Jason), Caiden Riggs and Whitley Riggs.
Funeral services will be held 12:00pm, Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:00am to 12:00pm at the church prior to the service.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to The Riggs family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019