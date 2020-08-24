1/1
Chester Garland Boyd
Chester Garland Boyd, 91, of Grantsboro, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 at home.
He is a member of New Bethlehem OFWB Church where he served as a deacon. He retired from U.S. Civil Service – Cherry Point after 35 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Albert and Bernice Boyd; brother, Jesse Reginald Boyd; and sisters, Audrey B. Humphrey and Pauline B. Hines.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Bell Boyd; son, John Boyd and wife, Deborah; daughter, Lisa Boyd Holley and husband, Michael Allen Boyd; brother, Albert Brown Boyd and wife, Joy; sister, Sandra Boyd Hardison; and four grandchildren, Ashley Marie Armstrong, Mary Catherine Boyd, Amanda Paige Boyd and Lincoln Boyd Brown.
His graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 26th at New Bethlehem OFWB Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ashley Trogdon and Pastor Dwayne Boyd officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to New Bethlehem OFWB Church, c/o Scotty Whitford, 1903 Scott Store Rd., Grantsboro, NC 28529 or Hospice of Pamlico, PO Box 6, Bayboro, NC 28515.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.



Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
