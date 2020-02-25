Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christa Maria Gunderson. View Sign Service Information Oscar's Mortuary Inc 1700 Oscar Dr New Bern , NC 28562 (252)-633-1156 Send Flowers Obituary

Christa Maria Gunderson, 62, passed away peacefully February 23, 2020, at her home. Christa was born in Port Jefferson, New York on October 21, 1957. She was the oldest of three daughters born to Ernst and Aloise Muller. Christa was predeceased by her youngest sister Helga Muller Napolitano. Christa is survived by her parents, Ernst and Aloise Muller of New Bern, N.C.; her son, David Gunderson of New Bern, N.C.; her daughter, Jennifer Cox and son-in-law Liam Cox, of Paris, France; and her three grandchildren, Emmeline, Logan and Penelope Cox of Paris, France; her sister, Diana Wade of Morehead City, N.C.; and her partner, John Chandler of Vanceboro, NC. Christa was a beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend. She devoted her life to others both in her personal life and in her professional life as a social worker. She was an avid gardener and loved spending time planning, planting and enjoying her garden. She also enjoyed collecting shells at the beach no matter the time of year. Visitation will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Oscar's Memorial Chapel 1700 Oscar Dr. New Bern. Her funeral Mass will be at 4:00 PM, Friday, February 28, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church 3005 Country Club Rd. New Bern followed by her interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Flowers are accepted or memorial gifts in Christa's name can be made to Craven County Hospice at https://cravencountyhospice.com/donations/

