Christina Elizabeth Hallock, 60, of New Bern, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2020.

She is survived by her husband Gary Hallock, son, Sammy Dodd of New Bern, brothers, Glenn Powers of Pollocksville, Danny Ewell of Trent Woods, and Emmette Powers of New Bern.

A memorial service will be held at The Sanctuary Church at 8125 U.S. Hwy 70 East in Newport on Saturday, July 11 at noon.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.



