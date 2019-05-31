Guest Book View Sign Service Information PAUL FUNERAL HOME 900 JOHN SMALL AVE Washington , NC 27889-3757 (252)-946-4144 Send Flowers Obituary

AURORA - Mrs. Barbara Christine Cayton Hollowell, age 88, a resident of Aurora, NC died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Cuthrell Family Cemetery next to White Hill Free Will Baptist Church in Aurora and will be officiated by Wesley Taylor. Mrs. Hollowell was born in Beaufort County on November 9, 1930 to the late Joseph Bryan Cayton and Eula V. Lewis. She was a 1948 graduate of Aurora High School. On October 6, 1951 she married John Brightman Hollowell, Jr. who preceded her in death on August 5, 2010. She loved working in her yard, driving through the country and sightseeing. She attended White Hill Free Will Baptist Church and was a member of the Ladies VFW. Survivors include her three children, Kathy H. Lewis and husband Malcolm, of Aurora, Susan H. Carrow and husband Allen, of Aurora, and John Brightman Hollowell, III of Pensacola, FL; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Cayton and Lesley Cayton. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington. Flowers are appreciated, or memorial contributions can be made to a . Condolences may be addressed to the family by visiting

