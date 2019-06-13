April 8 1979- June 7 2019
Christopher Conrad Gibbs "Chris", 40 of Reelsboro NC passed Friday June 7, 2019.
Chris was born on April 8, 1979 and graduated from Pamlico County High School, class of 1998. After school, Chris worked at Food Lion and other various food industries until his health no longer permitted. Chris was a kind-hearted person and a joy to all of his family and friends.
Chris will be sorely missed by all who loved him. Left to cherish their memories with him are his mother and step-father, Jean Gibbs Murrell and David Murrell of the home; his father Ronald Mattocks of Jacksonville, NC; his sons Jhaedyn Gibbs, Jhourdan Gibbs and Jhalawn Gibbs and their mother Natalie May of Dacula, GA; his daughter Nevaeh Gibbs and her mother Crystal Hudnell of New Bern, NC; his brother, David Murrell of Rock Hill, SC; his sisters, Leticia Nelson (Jon-Eric) of Olympia, NC, Michaela Murrell (Richard) of Fairfield Harbour, NC, Ronsheda Mattocks and Vannikki Midgette of Bayboro, NC; paternal grandmother Mary Mattocks of Oriental, NC; nephews and nieces; Carlous, Nylasia, Aiyana, Alexander, Khyron, Tre'Mhiya, Tremayne Jr., Alexis, Aleiyah, Azayah, Dwayne, De'Quante, Jar-Qez and De'Monee, several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements will be held on Sunday June 16 at 1 PM at the New Bern Baptist Association Headquarters building in Grantsboro, NC.
Services are entrusted to Oscar's Mortuary Inc.
