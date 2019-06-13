Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Christopher Conrad Gibbs. View Sign Service Information Oscar's Mortuary Inc 1700 Oscar Dr New Bern , NC 28562 (252)-633-1156 Send Flowers Obituary

April 8 1979- June 7 2019

Christopher Conrad Gibbs "Chris", 40 of Reelsboro NC passed Friday June 7, 2019.

Chris was born on April 8, 1979 and graduated from Pamlico County High School, class of 1998. After school, Chris worked at Food Lion and other various food industries until his health no longer permitted. Chris was a kind-hearted person and a joy to all of his family and friends.

Chris will be sorely missed by all who loved him. Left to cherish their memories with him are his mother and step-father, Jean Gibbs Murrell and David Murrell of the home; his father Ronald Mattocks of Jacksonville, NC; his sons Jhaedyn Gibbs, Jhourdan Gibbs and Jhalawn Gibbs and their mother Natalie May of Dacula, GA; his daughter Nevaeh Gibbs and her mother Crystal Hudnell of New Bern, NC; his brother, David Murrell of Rock Hill, SC; his sisters, Leticia Nelson (Jon-Eric) of Olympia, NC, Michaela Murrell (Richard) of Fairfield Harbour, NC, Ronsheda Mattocks and Vannikki Midgette of Bayboro, NC; paternal grandmother Mary Mattocks of Oriental, NC; nephews and nieces; Carlous, Nylasia, Aiyana, Alexander, Khyron, Tre'Mhiya, Tremayne Jr., Alexis, Aleiyah, Azayah, Dwayne, De'Quante, Jar-Qez and De'Monee, several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements will be held on Sunday June 16 at 1 PM at the New Bern Baptist Association Headquarters building in Grantsboro, NC.

Services are entrusted to Oscar's Mortuary Inc.

April 8 1979- June 7 2019Christopher Conrad Gibbs "Chris", 40 of Reelsboro NC passed Friday June 7, 2019.Chris was born on April 8, 1979 and graduated from Pamlico County High School, class of 1998. After school, Chris worked at Food Lion and other various food industries until his health no longer permitted. Chris was a kind-hearted person and a joy to all of his family and friends.Chris will be sorely missed by all who loved him. Left to cherish their memories with him are his mother and step-father, Jean Gibbs Murrell and David Murrell of the home; his father Ronald Mattocks of Jacksonville, NC; his sons Jhaedyn Gibbs, Jhourdan Gibbs and Jhalawn Gibbs and their mother Natalie May of Dacula, GA; his daughter Nevaeh Gibbs and her mother Crystal Hudnell of New Bern, NC; his brother, David Murrell of Rock Hill, SC; his sisters, Leticia Nelson (Jon-Eric) of Olympia, NC, Michaela Murrell (Richard) of Fairfield Harbour, NC, Ronsheda Mattocks and Vannikki Midgette of Bayboro, NC; paternal grandmother Mary Mattocks of Oriental, NC; nephews and nieces; Carlous, Nylasia, Aiyana, Alexander, Khyron, Tre'Mhiya, Tremayne Jr., Alexis, Aleiyah, Azayah, Dwayne, De'Quante, Jar-Qez and De'Monee, several aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.Funeral arrangements will be held on Sunday June 16 at 1 PM at the New Bern Baptist Association Headquarters building in Grantsboro, NC.Services are entrusted to Oscar's Mortuary Inc. Published in Sun Journal from June 13 to June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close