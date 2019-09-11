Christopher Steven Winfield, 55, of Merritt, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

He worked for Pepsi Cola Co. "The Pepsi Man" for nearly 10 years before retiring from U.S. Civil Service, Cherry Point in 1999.

He loved fishing and his three fur babies.

An avid Redskin fan, he loved watching football, and in his "younger" years he enjoyed playing softball.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Winfield.

He is survived by his father, Duncan Winfield; his wife, Karen Lupton Winfield; brother, Daniel Winfield and sister, Jill Winfield White (Steve).

His memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 14 at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Grady Simpson officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bryant Funeral Home, P.O. Box 99, Alliance, NC.

Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Crematory, Alliance.

