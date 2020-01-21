Cindy Ohlin Ridlon passed away on Sunday January 19 after a 3-year battle with cancer. She was born on June 26, 1943 in Danbury Connecticut to Einar William Ohlin and Doris Steuer Ohlin and moved to New Bern in 1994. She was co-owner of Sweet Bear Bakery and a vibrant artist in the community volunteering with Twin Rivers Art Association (TRAA).
She was predeceased in death by her son Marshall Ridlon, brother David Ohlin and her parents.
She is survived by her son Sam Ridlon, daughter in law Darla, her grandsons Jake and Behr and her brother Edward Ohlin and her longtime friend Joy Rudman.
A celebration of her life will be held on January 29th at 6:00pm at Cotten Funeral home with a reception to immediately follow.
Cindy requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Craven County Hospice, Craven Health Department, PO Drawer 12610, New Bern, NC 28561.
Online condolences may be made at www.cottenfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020