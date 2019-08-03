Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Civeleen Williams Arrington. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Send Flowers Obituary

VANCEBORO - Civeleen Williams Arrington,74, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday at 3 PM at Juniper Chapel Free Will Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Mrs. Arrington, a native of Wayne County, lived most of her life in the Vanceboro community. Over the last forty years, "Mrs. Civeleen" has kept numerous children in her home. She called them "her kids" and they called her "Mrs. Civeleen," "Aunt Civeleen," "Aunt Leen" or "Grandmama." For many, it was the first place their Mothers left them at six weeks old and their home away from home until they started Kindergarten. She loved and cared for each of them like they were her own. She taught them colors, counting, manners and was an expert potty trainer. Together they took countless trips to feed the ducks at Union Point, McDonalds, Pat's Soda Shop, golf cart rides and to the Toy Department at Walmart if they were really good. Each afternoon she carefully recounted the child's accomplishments for the day to Mom or Dad and sent them away with instructions to "watch out for my babies." She was also a member of Juniper Chapel Free Will Baptist Church.

Mrs. Arrington was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Arrington, Jr., parents, Malcolm Williams and Myrtle Summerell, and a brother, Malcolm Ray Williams.

She is survived by her daughter, Carleen Morris and husband, Danny; son, Anthony Arrington and wife, Christie; very special granddaughter, Candace Morris Rouse; two step-grandchildren, Joseph Sawyer and Hunter Nobles; sisters, Lorraine Sutton of Wilmington, and Kathleen Howard of Goldsboro; brothers, John Harvey Williams of Kinston, and Mack Williams of Vanceboro; special nieces and nephews and special friend, Gloria Willis.

The family will receive friends Sunday from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home in Vanceboro and other times at the home of Carleen and Danny Morris.

Memorials may be made to Juniper Chapel Free Will Baptist Church, 655 Piney Neck Road, Vanceboro, NC 28586.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.

