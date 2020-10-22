Claire Norman Deakin, 49 of Clayton passed away peacefully at home on Sunday October 18, 2020.

A native of New Bern, Claire was born on August 19, 1971 to the late Joseph Hunter Norman IV and Karen Hansen Norman.

Claire graduated from ECU and later graduated from Meredith College with a degree in education. Professionally, she worked as teacher for Wake County. Claire loved sports, especially playing tennis. Claire had many friends, but especially remained close to her sorority sisters of Delta Zeta and remained a close-knit group long after graduation.

Claire met the love of her life James (Jay) Adam Deakin, and they married in 2013. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all each other's company.

Claire was preceded in death by her father and brother Niels Hansen Norman.

Claire is survived by her loving husband Jay Deakin, her mother, her brother Joseph Hunter Norman V, stepchildren (Katie and Cassie), niece and nephew (Parker and Spencer). She had many special cats and dogs throughout the years and will be dearly missed by her sweet dog Molly and cat Midi.

Claire will be laid to rest in Greenleaf Memorial Park Cemetery in New Bern, NC. The family is planning a private burial service.



