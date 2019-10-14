Clara Prescott Hale, 87, of Oriental passed away peacefully Saturday, October 12th at Grantsbrook Rehabilitation Center.

She was known for being a talented artist, flawless seamstress, and a good ol' country cook that would have you reaching for seconds. Her wit, humor, and warmth made her a great conversationalist, and a dear friend to many.

Born March 21, 1932 to Charlie Brown & Madie Prescott, she was raised in Oriental (Nelms) and

graduated from Oriental High School in 1950. In 1951, she married Benjamin T. Hale, to whom she was married for 46 years. They lived together in the Kershaw Community, until his death in 1997.

She is survived by her daughter Tina (Larry) Gonzales of Huntersville, NC; son, Chris (Sheri) Hale of Oriental, granddaughters, Kayla (Dylan) Cox of Newport, NC and Shannon (John) Whitall of Spring Valley, CA; grandson, Ben (Becki) Gonzales; great grandchildren, Faith & Noah Whitall and Cadel & Torin Gonzales. She also leaves behind many cousins.

She was a member of the Oriental United Methodist Church.

Her funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 15th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow immediately in Oriental Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

