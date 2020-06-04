Clarence Derwood Bennett
Clarence Derwood Bennett, 83 of Maysville, died on June 3, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Mary A. Bennett.
Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Bennett Family Cemetery in Maysville.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.


Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
