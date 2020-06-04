Or Copy this URL to Share

Clarence Derwood Bennett, 83 of Maysville, died on June 3, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Mary A. Bennett.

Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Bennett Family Cemetery in Maysville.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store