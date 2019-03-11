Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clarence Edward York. View Sign

Clarence Edward "Ed" York, 78, of Oriental, passed away Friday, March 8, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Ed was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, member of the Rainbow Masonic Lodge #479, and a Sudan Shriner. He retired from U.S. Civil Service, Cherry Point, after 28 years and then worked as a Pamlico County Sheriff's Deputy, Animal Control, before retiring after 10 years with them.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita York.

He is survived by his son, Ronnie York; daughter, Ann Marie Colvin & husband, Charles; brother, Alfred York; and three grandchildren, Hollie York, Charles Nathan Colvin and Tommy Jackson.

His memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 13th at Bryant Funeral Home Chapel with masonic rites by Rainbow Lodge#479 and military honors. Rev. Ray Griffin will be officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.

