Clarence Lee "Tip" Tipton, 92, of Havelock, North Carolina, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 24, 2020, after battling cancer.
A funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church in Havelock, NC. A military honors service and burial will follow at 3 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park in Greenville, NC.
Clarence was born in Lafayette, Indiana on September 26, 1928. His parents were Joseph Solomon and Victoria Louisa Carpenter Tipton. He had two brothers, Claude and John William, and two sisters, Mary Tipton Herbrueger and Audrey Tipton McBride, all who predeceased him.
"Tip", as he became known as an adult, spent his youth in Hymera, Indiana. He graduated from Hymera High School, where he was a star athlete. After high school, Tip enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1946, shortly before the end of World War II. He served honorably as a Marine for 28 years before retiring in 1974 as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. During his time in the Corps, Tip served in China (one of a small number of "China Marines") and Korea, and he had two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was also stationed in Japan and Okinawa and other posts for short periods of time, but he felt his military home was MCAS Cherry Point in Havelock, NC.
On March 9, 1951, Tip married Freddie Lou Mayo of Belvoir, NC. They had three daughters, Freddie Anne, Vickie Lynn, and Terry Marie. Tip's love of sports led to a second career as a game official, both during his time in the Marines and after his retirement. He officiated football, basketball, baseball, softball, and volleyball games at Cherry Point and throughout North Carolina, often refereeing or umpiring multiple games in multiple sports on a single day. Tip served as the commissioner overseeing high school officials in the eastern North Carolina region. When he wasn't on a playing field or court as an official, he loved working in his yard and spending time with family. Tip was a devoted husband and father who, in his later years, loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially at Christmas, his favorite holiday.
Tip is survived by his wife of nearly 70 years, Freddie Lou; three daughters, Freddie Anne Nelon (Bob) of Oklahoma City, OK; Vickie Lynn Davis (Charlie) of Havelock; and Terry Marie Lloyd of Pickerington, OH; grandchildren, Gregory Nelon, Lindsay Nelon Stout (Eric), Robyn Lloyd, and Jeffrey Lloyd; great-granddaughters, Nelon and Madelyn Stout; numerous nieces and nephews; and great-grand dog, Darcy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 324 Miller Blvd., Havelock, NC 28532 or to the Wounded Warrior Project
, PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
The family is grateful for the loving care given to Tip by CarolinaEast Medical Center (New Bern) and Craven County Hospice.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com